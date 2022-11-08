

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $51.81 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $112.46 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.93 million or $3.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $673.29 million from $693.24 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



