

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $289 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $732 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to $3.21 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $289 Mln. vs. $732 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de