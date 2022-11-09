

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 859 million euros in the fourth quarter, higher than 596 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, influenced by revenue growth.



Net profit for the quarter also increased to 630 million euros or 0.56 euros per share from 462 million euros or 0.41 euros per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic earnings per share was 0.65 euros compared with 0.53 euros per share a year ago.



The company said its quarterly revenue reached 6 billion euros for the first time, helped by growth in all segments. Last year, it had registered revenue of 5.164 billion euros.



Comparable revenue growth in the quarter was 6.8%.



Looking forward, Siemens expects comparable revenue growth of between -1% and 1% for the fisacl2023. Excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, this corresponds to comparable revenue growth of between 6% and 8%. This compares with 5.9% reported in fiscal2022.



Adjusted basic earnings per share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 2.00 euros-2.20 euros. For 2022, it stood at 2.29 euros.



Further, the company has proposed a dividend of 0.95 euros per share.



'A continuous increase in order intake strengthens our confidence for the 2023 fiscal year,' commented Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de