

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered specialty chemicals business Brenntag SE (BNTGF, BNR, BNTGY) on Wednesday reported a 57 percent jump in earnings and 36 percent surge in revenues in the third quarter of 2022.



Attributable profit surged to 246.9 million euros or 1.60 euro per share versus 157.4 million euros or 1.02 euro per share in the prior period.



Operating EBITDA increased 34.1 percent to 459.7 million euros, from 342.9 million euros in the third quarter of the previous period. On an fx-adjusted basis the increase was 22.1 percent. Brenntag Specialties recorded a growth of 17.8 percent whereas Brenntag Essentials grew 30.4 percent during the period.



Sales increased 36.4 percent to 5.1 billion euros, from 3.7 billion euros in the third quarter of the previous period. The increase was 26.1 percent on an fx-adjusted basis.



Brenntag reaffirmed its Operating EBITDA guidance of 1.7 billion euros to 1.85 billion euros in fiscal 2022.



The company remains confident of maintaining strong earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Shares of Brenntag closed Tuesday's trading at $64.46, up $3.18 or 5.18 percent from the previous close.



