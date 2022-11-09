

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British media company ITV Plc (ITV.L) Wednesday reported total external revenue of 2.523 billion pounds for the nine months, up 6% from 2.381 billion pounds a year ago, driven by growth in ITV Studios revenue.



Total revenue, that includes internal supply, was 2.523 billion pounds compared with 2.381 billion pounds last year.



For the full year, the company sees ITV Studios revenue to exceed its 2019 revenues.



Further, the company expects ITV Studios to deliver revenue growth in excess of its 5% medium-term target in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ITV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de