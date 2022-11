STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production expanded for the third successive month in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.4 percent gain in August.



The latest upward trend was driven primarily by the vehicle industry, which grew 24.4 percent from the previous year.



Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 6.0 percent in September, faster than the 4.7 percent increase a month ago.



Similarly, construction output growth accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.2 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders rose 4.8 percent annually in September, in contrast to a 0.4 percent fall in August. Domestic demand dropped 2.7 percent, while foreign orders surged 10.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial orders increased a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in September.



