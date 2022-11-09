

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), the Japanese automobile major, on Wednesday posted a decline in earnings for the six-month period to September 30, that reflected a decrease in the share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method. However, the company registered a rise in sales revenue.



In addition, the Tokyo-headquartered firm has raised its guidance for the full-year.



For the first-half, the firm posted a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 338.5 billion yen, compared with 389.2 billion yen a year ago. Pre-tax income was at 515.8 billion yen, lesser than last year's 560.3 billion yen.



Operating profit moved up to 453.4 billion yen from 442.1 billion yen, posted for the first-half of 2021.



Sales revenue also climbed to 8.085 trillion yen from 6.988 trillion yen of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the 12-months to March 31, 2023, Honda expects to post a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 725 billion yen, a rise of 15 billion yen compared with the previous forecast.



For the full-year, the automotive firm projects its sales revenue to be at 17.400 trillion yen, a rise of 650 billion yen from previous forecast.



The company still expects to pay an annual dividend of 120 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HONDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de