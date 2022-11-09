

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CEVA, Inc. (CEVA), a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced Wednesday that the board of directors has appointed Amir Panush as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.



Panush succeeds CEO Gideon Wertheizer, who has chosen to retire at the end of 2022.



Wertheizer will continue to serve as an active member of CEVA's board of directors and will be employed in an advisory role in the near term to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Panush joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corp's MEMS Sensors Business Group. He led the company through revenue growth of over 100% since 2020.



Panush will relocate to Israel in the coming months after being in the U.S. for the past 17 years.



Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK's successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. He joined Invensense in 2015.



