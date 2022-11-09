

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.63 billion, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $3.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $9.64 billion from $8.11 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.67 vs. $3.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.09 -Revenue (Q4): $9.64 Bln vs. $8.11 Bln last year.



