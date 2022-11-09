

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



Earnings: -$1.98 million in Q3 vs. -$21.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.33 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $295.28 million in Q3 vs. $270.84 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10



