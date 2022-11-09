

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $18.79 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $27.00 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $23.30 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $184.48 million from $213.03 million last year.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.79 Mln. vs. $27.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $184.48 Mln vs. $213.03 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de