

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$101.68 million, or -$1.60 per share. This compares with -$54.82 million, or -$0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.5% to $82.50 million from $106.43 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$101.68 Mln. vs. -$54.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.60 vs. -$0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $82.50 Mln vs. $106.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $400 - $425 Mln



