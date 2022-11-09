

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday, NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) lowered its financial guidance for the full year 2022. Shares of the company slipped nearly 4% in extended hours, following the news.



Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $0.50 to $0.60 per share, adjusted earnings of $2.00 to $2.10 per share and revenue growth of 5.5% to 6.5%.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.95 to $1.25 per share, adjusted earnings of $2.15 to $2.45 per share and revenue growth of 6% to 8%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue growth of 7.10%. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



