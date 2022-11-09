

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):



Earnings: -$315.28 million in Q2 vs. $69.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.15 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $199.58 million or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STERIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de