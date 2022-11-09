WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):
Earnings: -$315.28 million in Q2 vs. $69.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.15 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $199.58 million or $1.99 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.
