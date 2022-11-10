

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Internet services company United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Thursday said its sales for the 9-month period grew by 5.2% to 4.384 billion euros from 4.168 billion eros in the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA increased to 983.3 million euros from 952.1 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT grew 3.4% year-on-year to 622 million euros.



Earnings per share fell to 1.59 euros from 1.68 euros and EPS before PPA (purchase price allocations) was also down at 1.89 euros compared with 1.97 euros a year ago.



Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year EBITDA outlook to 1.27 billion euros from the prior guidance of 1.25 billion euros, primarily due to slightly lower expenses for the 1&1 network rollout.



Full-year sales are expected to be about 5.85 billion, unchanged from the previous guidance.



