

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. based consumer healthcare company Haleon Plc. (HLN.L), which was spun-off from GSK PLC, reported Thursday that its third quarter profit attributable to shareholders declined to 345 million pounds from 371 million pounds in the same quarter last year.



Profit before tax for the third quarter was 495 million pounds down from 507 million pounds in the prior year.



But revenue for the third quarter grew to 2.89 billion pounds from 2.49 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company now expects fiscal year 2022 organic revenue to be between 8.0-8.5% and have updated margin expectations for more favorable currency.



Adjusted operating margin in fiscal year 2022 is now expected to be slightly above last year at actual exchange rates, given recent favorable translational FX movements.



