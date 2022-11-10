

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported continued positive performance in the third quarter. For the nine months to the end of September, the Group delivered 10 percent revenue growth. The Group's cash position closed at $188 million on 30 September 2022.



Eric Updyke, CEO, said: 'The strong growth in orders to date for Lifecyle Service Assurance is building the pipeline of future years' revenue, whilst in the nearer term, we are seeing continued success in high-speed Ethernet.'



Overall, given the strong performance in the year to date and the strength of forward orderbook, the Group remains confident in its expectations for full year 2022 and beyond.



