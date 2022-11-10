

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $266 million, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $3.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $5.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $1.51 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $266 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.98 vs. $3.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.20 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



