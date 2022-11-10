

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) maintained its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023. It also provided revenue growth outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect constant currency revenues to increase approximately in the high-single digits, or about 8 percent. Foreign currency is now expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 730 basis points.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 780 basis points.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net sales of $1.80 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 1.6 percent to $6.32 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RALPH LAUREN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de