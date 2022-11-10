

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 5 and consumer inflation data for October are due. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency retreated against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 0.9956 against the euro, 146.10 against the yen, 0.9878 against the franc and 1.1407 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



