

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced the resignation of Ozan Dokmecioglu as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. He agreed to resign due to violations of the company's Code of Conduct that were unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting, the company stated.



The company's Board reappointed Bob Gamgort, current Executive Chairman and former CEO, to the role of CEO, in addition to continuing as Chairman.



'Keurig Dr Pepper's Code of Conduct is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility. Every employee, without exception, is accountable for knowing and following the Code,' said Paul Michaels, Lead Director of the KDP Board.



