

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday that Silk Way West Airlines has finalized an order of two 777-8 Freighters, with options for two additional airplanes. The two companies announced the agreement at a signing ceremony today at Boeing Commercial Airplanes' Seattle Delivery Center.



The Azerbaijani cargo carrier, which serves 40 destinations around the world, is the first customer in the Eurasia region to order the industry's newest, most capable and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter.



The order was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



Boeing launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January 2022 and has booked more than 50 orders for the model.



The 777-8 Freighter has nearly identical payload and range capabilities as the 747-400 Freighter while providing 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne.



