

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that a deadly outbreak of listeria in six states has been linked to meat and cheese from deli counters contaminated with te disease.



This was confirmed in investigations conducted by CDC on the basis of different types of data collected by public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Investigators are still working to identify any specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes infections, CDC said.



As of Wednesday, 16 people were infected, and 13 were hospitalized in the states of California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York



One person died of infection in Maryland.



The actual number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, CDC says.



The CDC is recommending that certain people not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters because of a deadly outbreak of infections from Listeria.



The warning is mostly for people who are at high risk for infection, such as people 65 and older, pregnant women, or people with compromised immune systems.



