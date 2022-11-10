

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mockingbird has recalled about 149,000 single-to-double strollers due to fall hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller. The company said it has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled single-to-double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame.



The recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers, which are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602, which can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.



The product was sold at Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de