

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $86.82 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $48.36 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.1% to $827.67 million from $590.94 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $86.82 Mln. vs. $48.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q4): $827.67 Mln vs. $590.94 Mln last year.



