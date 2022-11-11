

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK Plc.'s (GSK.L, GSK) next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, VidPrevtyn Beta, has been approved by the European Commission as a booster for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older.



Next-generation COVID-19 vaccines are based on a variant-adapted approach, using a strain other than the parental strain of SARS-CoV-2 (D614 strain). The vaccine is based on the Beta variant antigen and includes GSK's pandemic adjuvant.



The vaccine is indicated as a booster for active immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 in adults who have previously received a mRNA or adenoviral COVID-19 vaccine.



Shipments of the vaccine are ready to be distributed to European countries as per the Advance Purchase Agreements, the companies said.



