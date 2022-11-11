

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said on Friday that it has appointed Steve Gunning as the new Chief Financial Officer, with effect from January 16.



Steve most recently worked as CFO of International Airlines Group. Prior to that, he held several senior commercial and finances roles at the group, including CEO of IAG Cargo and CFO of BA.



Steve will succeed the current CFO Marc Ronchetti who was named Chief Executive Designate on June 16, 2022. Ronchetti will become Group Chief Executive in April 2023 when Andrew Williams retires from that role.



