

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Friday that, at the request of the US Food and Drug Administration, it will restrict the second-line maintenance indication for Zejula (niraparib) to only the patient population with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA mutations.



The company noted that the US first-line indication of Zejula remains unchanged for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.



The decision follows an FDA review of the final overall survival analysis of the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA phase III trial, which served as the basis for the approval of the second-line maintenance indication.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de