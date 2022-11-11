

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) issued a trading statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2022. Gross premiums written increased by 22% year-over-year to $3.98 billion. Premium rates on renewal business increased by 17%.



Beazley stated that it has had a strong underwriting performance over the quarter with all divisions continuing to grow. The impact of inflation on claims environment has been as expected, the Group noted.



'We remain confident of our guidance of high 80s combined ratio assuming claims experience is as expected for the remainder of the year,' Adrian Cox, Chief Executive Officer, said.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEAZLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de