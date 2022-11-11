

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L), a German insurance provider, said on Friday that it has agreed to sell 7.4 million shares in Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L), a British financial services company.



In the post transaction, the insurance firm's stake in the Group will be at around 1.75 percent.



Munich Re has also committed not to sell any further shares in the UK-based company for a period of one year.



