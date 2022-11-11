Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022
WKN: 843002 ISIN: DE0008430026 Ticker-Symbol: MUV2 
Xetra
11.11.22
15:56 Uhr
286,90 Euro
-1,60
-0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
285,60285,7016:13
285,40285,6016:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADMIRAL
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC23,800+1,71 %
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG286,90-0,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.