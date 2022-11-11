Temenos has reached the highest possible ESG score of "AAA" in Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's (MSCI) 2022 ESG Rating .Geneva - Temenos has been awarded a triple A rating in the Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's (MSCI) ESG rating. This represents the highest possible score and marks Temenos as a "leader", sitting in the top 8 per cent for ESG progress within MSCI's "Software and Services" category. The report recognizes Temenos' commitment to sustainability and the company's strong management practices to...

