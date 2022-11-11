

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased in September, while retail sales increased at a faster pace, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.1 percent growth in August.



The overall growth in September was driven by a 1.7 percent rise in the manufacturing output.



Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying production decreased 16.5 percent annually in September and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning output fell 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.6 percent in September, after a 2.5 percent gain in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that retail sales increased 9.7 percent in September, following a 9.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Non-food sales, except automotive fuel, grew 13.6 percent yearly in September and food, drinks and tobacco sales surged 11.0 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel declined 3.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.8 percent in September, after a 3.6 percent growth in the preceding month.



