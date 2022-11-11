

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said the company has been awarded a contract worth 98 million euros to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 78 advanced metro coaches by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Scope of the contract includes manufacturing of 26 metro trains with three-car configuration that can operate at a top speed of 80 kmph, and training of personnel.



In line with the 'Make in India' vision, the metro cars will be 100% indigenous manufactured at one of Alstom's urban rolling stock manufacturing facilities, in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh.



