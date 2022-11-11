Fountain Hills, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - LeafPAYS has begun its mission to help lower greenhouse gas emissions through the use of carbon credits, its climate-tech Super App, and the ability of environmentally conscious consumers to buy from green companies. With the rollout of the company's first products, CEO Gary Reinhold, CMO Edward Ellis, and CTO Wayne Head aim for LeafPAYS to help the United States and other countries to meet the 2030 and 2050 deadlines for reducing carbon emissions.

"LeafPAYS is working to connect green shoppers with companies whose factories and supply chains use clean energy," says Reinhold. "While carbon credits have been helpful in offsetting the emissions of businesses, more action is needed so that the impact of carbon on our planet can be lessened. At LeafPAYS, we hope that by innovating the use of carbon credits, we can assist with keeping global temperatures from rising no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

Ellis explains that the purchase of a LeafPAYS product will accomplish two goals: lock one ton of carbon credits, which has the potential to help the environment, and fund the release of LeafPAYS' Super App.

"We are excited about the launch of our Super App because this is how we plan to empower consumers to buy from low-carbon companies," he says. "The LeafPAYS Super App will contain a meta-library of information on the use of clean energy by businesses and their supply chains. We will assign a LeafSCORE to each company so that consumers can understand their commitment to using clean energy."

Head states that the LeafSCORE will also rate how green a company's vendors and suppliers are, all the way from the time a product's components are created and the product itself is manufactured, to when it arrives on store shelves.

Because LeafPAYS will provide rewards and discounts to members who purchase from companies with high LeafSCORES, those businesses are rewarded over less green competitors.

"All of this, we hope, will accomplish our goal: to help the United States and the world reach net zero," says Head.

Reinhold says that LeafPAYS, its use of carbon credits, and its Super App are meant to unite consumers and companies to help the planet. "If we come together and help lower carbon emissions in businesses and their supply chains," he states, "we can do our part to give future generations the gift of a beautiful planet."

LeafPAYS is the creator of next-generation solutions to America's need for clean energy transformation. Its Super App provides net-zero transparency for customers and investors and rewards those who want to purchase clean energy products. LeafPAYS also encourages like-minded companies as well as suppliers in their supply chains to switch to carbon-neutral energy choices.

For more information on LeafPAYS, please visit its website or contact:

LeafPAYS

info@Leafpays.com

(480) 716-2729

