

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductors, announced Monday its collaboration with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution.



The 5G New Radio or NR Sky5A RF front-end complete solution was designed for automotive applications, to enable seamless integration with automotive communications systems.



It supports 3GPP R15 and R16 standards, bandwidth exceeding 100MHz, flexible antenna architectures, regional optimization, aux ports to support the addition of future bands, and full automotive grade reliability qualification.



The company noted that the 5G NR Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of the cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings.



Martin Lin, deputy general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, said, 'The rollout of 5G is reshaping the automotive market with a variety of safety and entertainment telematics applications to improve the driving experience. Through this collaboration with Skyworks, MediaTek is providing OEMs and automotive customers a complete solution that offers high performance, reliability and flexibility to meet the growing demands for bandwidth and advanced connectivity in next-generation vehicles.'



Skyworks will highlight its latest infrastructure, IoT, automotive, timing and power solutions at Electronica Stand B5-138, taking place in Munich from Nov. 15-18.



