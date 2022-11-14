

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, reported Monday that its underlying revenue for continuing businesses for the 10 months to October climbed 41 percent. The company also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022.



In its trading update, Informa said Group trading has remained strong through the second half of 2022. The 10-month revenue growth excluding currency benefits and compared to last year was about 3 percent.



The strong growth in underlying revenues reflects further growth in Academic Markets and all three B2B Markets businesses, such as Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Informa Connect.



Academic Markets' underlying revenue growth was 3 percent through the first 10-months of the year, up from 2.5 percent over the same period last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Informa now expects revenue of 2.30 billion pounds to 2.35 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit of 490 million pounds to 505 million pounds.



The previous guidance was for revenue of 2.15 billion pounds to 2.25 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit of 470 million pounds to 490 million pounds.



The outlook revision reflects further outperformance of Live and On-Demand Events in North America, EMEA and ASEAN and continuing growth in Academic Markets.



The company said, 'The operating momentum across both our businesses, combined with the strength of our positions in North America, put us in a strong position for continued growth and acceleration in 2023, with incremental growth in China as the market reopens.'



