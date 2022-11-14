

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) and MSD's Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC for whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated. The CHMP positive opinion was based on results from the PROpel Phase III trial.



Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone is undergoing priority review in the US for the treatment of mCRPC in adult patients, with a decision expected in fourth quarter, 2022.



