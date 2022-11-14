

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange (ORAN), a French telecom major, said on Monday that its cyber-security arm, Orange Cyberdefense, has acquired SCRT and Telsys, two Swiss sister firms with expertise in cyber-security and related services. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition further enhances Orange Cyberdefense's expertise in cyber threat intelligence, Orange in a statement.



Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, commented, '.This is another step forward in our goal to establish ourselves as the European leader in cybersecurity. We are accelerating into the seventh cybersecurity market in Europe and thus consolidating the position of the Orange Group in the Swiss market'.



