

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday after Chinese authorities unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector.



Investors also awaited the outcome of a rare face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies taking place on the sidelines of this week's Group of 20 Summit in Bali.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points, or half a percent, at 6,625 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were seeing modest gains.



Orange, a telecom major, rose half a percent. The company said that its cyber-security arm, Orange Cyberdefense, has acquired SCRT and Telsys, two Swiss sister firms with expertise in cyber-security and related services. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition further enhances Orange Cyberdefense's expertise in cyber threat intelligence, Orange said in a statement.



