

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK), a German logistics and transportation firm, on Monday reported a decline in earnings for the first nine-month period to September, amidst higher energy prices, rising expenses, global supply chain disruptions, and war in Ukraine. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue.



In addition, for the full-year, the transporter has raised its sales outlook.



For the first nine-month period of 2022, the Hamburg-headquartered company posted earnings of 69.8 million euros, compared with 79.4 million euros a year ago. Operating result or EBIT stood at 160.1 million euros, lesser than 162.1 million euros of a year ago.



EBITDA, however, increased to 292.7 million from 290.1 million euros posted for the same period of 2021.



The Group generated revenues of 1.172 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.078 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company now projects a major increase in sales as against its previous expectation for a moderate increase.



For the full-year, the company still projects an operating result of 175 million euros to 210 million euros.



