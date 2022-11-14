

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT) is up over 119% at $20.60 The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is up over 19% at $2.59 Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) is up over 16% at $6.52 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 13% at $39.20 Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 11% at $6.69 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 6% at $6.79 Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is up over 6% at $6.40 Trane Technologies plc (TT) is up over 5% at $184.99



In the Red



MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 31% at $3.78 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 25% at $6.59 Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is down over 17% at $3.52 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is down over 9% at $3.09 Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is down over 7% at $9.06 RH (RH) is down over 5% at $274.21



