

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $105.62 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $96.17 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $125.7 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $3.43 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



