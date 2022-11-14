

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said that Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn will step down at the end of 2022 after a 35-year career in the railroad industry. The company noted that Paul Duncan, currently Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations, will succeed Sanborn effective January 1, 2023.



Duncan joined Norfolk Southern in March 2022 as Vice President Network Planning & Operations and was promoted in September 2022 to Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations.



Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Duncan served as Vice President of Service Design and Performance for BNSF Railway. He also served as Assistant Vice President for Capacity Planning. Duncan has more than 20 years of experience in railroad operations.



