University of Cambridge scientists have developed lightweight floating photocatalyst devices that produce green hydrogen and syngas. The leaf-like photoelectrochemical devices show potential for scalability.University of Cambridge researchers have designed ultra-thin, leaf-like devices that produce green hydrogen from water splitting. The floating photoelectrochemical devices showed a 0.58% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency. "With further development, we expect the floating leaves to match the performance of state-of-the-art artificial leaf prototypes, which is about 5-10% for solar to hydrogen production," ...

