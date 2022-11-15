

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) agreed to acquire Japanese data science company ALBERT Inc.



The tender offer was launched on September 29 and closed on November 14.



Upon completion of the transaction, ALBERT will be part of Accenture. Accenture expects to purchase all remaining shares and stock acquisition rights in the coming months, after which ALBERT will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



ALBERT offers AI and big data analytics services, AI-based algorithm development, AI implementation consulting, and data science training support, primarily to major corporations in Japan. The company was founded in 2005 and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2015. Its data science team of 250 permanent employees and contractors will join Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice, which provides AI and data-led transformation solutions and services.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de