

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arms, security, and aerospace company, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Tuesday confirmed its underlying group guidance for Fiscal22, citing strong orders.



BAE said it has further secured about 10 billion pounds orders in the second half-to-date.



The company's outlook for all metrics remain unchanged on a constant currency basis from the preliminary announcement made in February.



BAE expects full-year sales to be 2.4% up from the prior-year sales of 21.31 billion pounds as per $1.38:1 pound average rate and 7%-9% up as per $1.23:1 pound rate.



Underlying EPS is expected to grow 4%-6% from 47.8p per share reported last year, on a $1.38:1 pound exchange rate.



'Looking forward, our large order backlog, diverse portfolio position and focus on programme performance position us well for another year of top line growth and margin expansion in 2023. We see sales growth coming from all sectors and opportunities to further enhance the medium-term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment,' said Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive.



