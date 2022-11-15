

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders of the parent for the half year ended 30 September 2022 was 190 million pounds or 25.7 pence per share compared to net income of 275 million pounds or 37.1 pence per share in the previous year.



EPRA earnings per share for the half year was up 9.5% to 26.6 pence, supported by 8.3% growth in like-for-like gross rental income and 6.2% growth in like-for-like net rental income, whilst an increase in surrender premiums received driven by a lease regear in the prior year added 1.3 pence to earnings per share.



Revenue for the period grew to 394 million pounds from 315 million pounds in the prior year.



Total dividend was up 13.5% to 17.6 pence per share, supported by increase in earnings.



The company continues to expect underlying EPRA earnings per share for this year to grow by a low to mid-single digit percentage, excluding the benefit from increased surrender premiums which were up 10 million pounds in the first half of the year, and it expects dividend for the full year to grow in line with underlying EPRA earnings per share.



