

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months to September, preliminary data published by Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the second quarter.



GDP increased primarily due to progress in the manufacturing and service industries, while growth was dampened by stagnation in the rest of the economy, the agency said.



Data showed that employment increased 0.1 percent in the third quarter. The revised quarterly data will be published on November 30.



