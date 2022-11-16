

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, on Wednesday reported a decreased loss for the first-half on the back of a rise in sales amidst increased orders.



For the six-month period to September 30, the French firm recorded a net loss of 21 million euros, lesser than 26 million euros loss, posted for the same period of last fiscal.



Loss per share was at 0.06 euros, compared with 0.07 euros loss of previous year.



Net loss from continuing operations was at 5 million euros, compared with 15 million euros loss of previous year period.



Excluding items, it reported earnings of 179 million euros, higher than last year's 172 million euros.



Loss EBIT fell to 14 million euros from 38 million euros loss, a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT or EBIT before PPA rose to 200 million euros as against 179 million euros, posted for the first-half of previous fiscal.



Orders backlog climbed to 85.932 billion euros from 76.362 billion euros of previous year period.



Alstom generated sales of 8.048 billion euros, higher than 7.443 billion euros, a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022-23, the company projects its adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 5.1 percent to 5.3 percent.



