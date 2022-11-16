

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc. (MCB.L) said that, in the year to date, it has continued to trade in-line with its expectations despite uncertainty in the political and macro-economic environment. Revenues for the first four months of the year, were 29% higher than the same period last year.



In its trading update ahead of its 2022 Annual General Meeting later, McBride said that it is focused on executing its volume and revenue plans with the combination of new wins and private label share growth overall meaning factories remain busy, despite the overall market for Household products being lower year on year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCBRIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de